Keep your pets safe from heatstroke!

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While some organizations are making some people are well taken care of during the heat, animal experts are advising pet owners to keep their pets safe from the sun as well.

Animal experts at the Laredo Animal Clinic say it is best to walk your pets during the early morning hours or evening hours when the sun isn’t at its strongest because it can be harmful to their paws.

It’s also important to make sure that your pets stay hydrated, especially after spending time outdoors.

Sonia Jimenez with the animal clinic says it’s best to pay attention to your pet and lookout for any possible signs of heat stroke.

“Heatstroke, is mostly going to be you know, let’s say you’re walking your dog and they just fall to the side and they can’t breathe, they’re just panting a lot and not responding to the outside, that’s when you know you need to come in because it’s an emergency,” said Jimenez.

Jimenez adds that large breeds with a lot of fur might be more prone to heatstroke, but it’s not advised to shave them.

According to Texas State Law, it is illegal to leave your dog outside without adequate shelter or leave them in a parked vehicle without air.

