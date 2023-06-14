Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Fire Department receives dozens of heat-related calls during the month of June

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Summer is officially a week away and the Laredo Fire Department has responded to 50 heat-related calls so far this year.

So far this month, the department has been called out to 12 heat related calls.

According to the CDC, some symptoms of heat exhaustion include headache, nausea, dizziness, and feeling weak.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video of a blue flash of light
Did you see a mysterious flash of light?
Caught by Border Patrol agents trying to sneak across the Rio Grande.
Convicted felon, gang member caught at the border
A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he was part of an effort to smuggle...
Four Laredo men plead guilty to distributing drugs and laundering money
Roberto Carlos Sotelo, 41,
Webb County Sheriffs’ Office arrest man for possession of drugs and a firearm
Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35

Latest News

Day 3: Trial of man accused of sexually abusing child
Day 3: Trial of man accused of sexually abusing child
Laredo Fire Department receives dozens of heat-related calls during the month of June
19th annual Sister Cities Festival set for July 14th
19th annual Sister Cities Festival set for July 14th
19th annual Sister Cities Festival set for July 14th