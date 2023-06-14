Laredo Fire Department receives dozens of heat-related calls during the month of June

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Summer is officially a week away and the Laredo Fire Department has responded to 50 heat-related calls so far this year.

So far this month, the department has been called out to 12 heat related calls.

According to the CDC, some symptoms of heat exhaustion include headache, nausea, dizziness, and feeling weak.

