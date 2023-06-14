New detox center in Laredo on course to open in August

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The much-anticipated detox center in Laredo is on track to open this fall.

The Laredo/Webb County Drug and Alcohol Commission reports the detox center is on course to open its doors in August for those seeking recovery from addiction.

The facility will have 24 beds for both men and women.

Job positions have been posted and hired employees will start working one month before the opening date.

The center will accept all forms of medical insurance, including Medicaid.

The facility will be located at Chicago Street and Juarez street.

