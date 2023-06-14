Shop Local
Officer-involved shooting in east Laredo ends in arrest, no injuries reported

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An officer-involved shooting involving a federal agency was reported near condominiums off Highway 359 on Wednesday afternoon, June 14.

Laredo police said the incident happened near the 100 block of North Merida Drive. It’s believed a black SUV tried to run over a U.S. marshal. That’s when the agent fired his weapon. Police were able to detain the suspect moments later at the 4400 block of Vientos Road.

No injuries were reported. The FBI is handling the investigation.

