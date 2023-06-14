Paisanos prepare to head into Mexico for the summer

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Hundreds of paisanos are preparing to depart from Laredo into Mexico for their summer vacation.

This type of rest stop is typically set up during the December holiday break for travelers heading into Mexico.

Traveling in a caravan offers security for those heading into Mexico.

Loaded up with gifts for relatives, some people have come from as far as Rhode Island and plan to go as deep into Mexico as Queretaro.

Meanwhile, organizers say they make sure the paisanos making the trip are as informed as possible and have everything they need to make sure they don’t accidentally break any laws.

“From the minute we give them their sticker, we ask them to sign a document agreeing not to carry anything that’s illegal. No firearms, no explosives. It’s really important that there aren’t any setbacks,” said caravan organizer Aristeo Olvera.

Roughly 300 vehicles are expected to leave from the Sames Auto Arena Thursday.

