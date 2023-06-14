Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Paisanos prepare to head into Mexico for the summer

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Hundreds of paisanos are preparing to depart from Laredo into Mexico for their summer vacation.

This type of rest stop is typically set up during the December holiday break for travelers heading into Mexico.

Traveling in a caravan offers security for those heading into Mexico.

Loaded up with gifts for relatives, some people have come from as far as Rhode Island and plan to go as deep into Mexico as Queretaro.

Meanwhile, organizers say they make sure the paisanos making the trip are as informed as possible and have everything they need to make sure they don’t accidentally break any laws.

“From the minute we give them their sticker, we ask them to sign a document agreeing not to carry anything that’s illegal.  No firearms, no explosives.  It’s really important that there aren’t any setbacks,” said caravan organizer Aristeo Olvera.

Roughly 300 vehicles are expected to leave from the Sames Auto Arena Thursday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video of a blue flash of light
Did you see a mysterious flash of light?
Caught by Border Patrol agents trying to sneak across the Rio Grande.
Convicted felon, gang member caught at the border
A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he was part of an effort to smuggle...
Four Laredo men plead guilty to distributing drugs and laundering money
Roberto Carlos Sotelo, 41,
Webb County Sheriffs’ Office arrest man for possession of drugs and a firearm
Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35

Latest News

New detox center in Laredo on course to open in August
New detox center in Laredo on course to open in August
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs law allowing murder charge for some fentanyl deaths
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs law allowing murder charge for some fentanyl deaths
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Extended Period of Excessive Heat and Humidity
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Paisanos prepare to head into Mexico for the summer