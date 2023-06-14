Pet of the Week: Sue

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Protective Society introduces us to a pet that will not give you the run-around, but her name is Sue.

Sue came into the shelter at just two months old with a litter of other puppies and has been with the shelter ever since.

Representatives with LAPS say Sue is very shy and calm and does well with other pets.

She is fully grown and patiently waiting for her owner.

Sue is celebrating her birthday this Thursday, and all she wants is to get adopted and go home to her forever family.

If you believe Sue is the right pet for you, you can contact LAPS at (956) 724-8364

