Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35

WEBB COUNTY, Tx (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a semi-trailer rollover that happened on I-35 Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Wednesday before noon on I-35 just north of mile marker 18.

Authorities are advising drivers heading north to take exit 18 to detour back onto I-35.

Crews are currently working to remove the semi-truck out of the roadway.

They say it could take about another two hours.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

