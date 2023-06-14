Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, Tx (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a semi-trailer rollover that happened on I-35 Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Wednesday before noon on I-35 just north of mile marker 18.

Authorities are advising drivers heading north to take exit 18 to detour back onto I-35.

Crews are currently working to remove the semi-truck out of the roadway.

They say it could take about another two hours.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video of a blue flash of light
Did you see a mysterious flash of light?
Caught by Border Patrol agents trying to sneak across the Rio Grande.
Convicted felon, gang member caught at the border
A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he was part of an effort to smuggle...
Four Laredo men plead guilty to distributing drugs and laundering money
Roberto Carlos Sotelo, 41,
Webb County Sheriffs’ Office arrest man for possession of drugs and a firearm
Accident reported on I-35
Accident reported on I-35

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Sue
Pet of the Week: Sue
Roof collapse kills one worker and injures three others in Houston
Roof collapse kills one worker and injures three others in Houston
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Webb County Sheriff’s Office providing summer activities for kids
Webb County Sheriff’s Office providing summer activities for kids