Webb County Sheriff’s Office providing summer activities for kids

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - Summer vacation is in full swing for Laredo-area students and if you are still looking for something fun and exciting for the kids to do, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office is providing a free summer camp for the youth.

Children ages seven and above can join in on a movie day, arts and crafts activities and even learn how to make their own pinata from scratch.

There will also be plenty of physical and educational activities.

The camp will take place from June 26th to July 28 at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Boxing Club and Activity Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on registration, call 956-523-4523.

