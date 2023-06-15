Blazing Heat, High humidity Nighttime and Mornings

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A persistent, if not intensifying pattern of hot desert air above, capping a layer of gulf humidity below. This will be characterized by steamy warm nights and mornings, and very hot, somewhat drier air each mid afternoon through early evenings. If anything, temperatures will reach even higher values, some days with 110F heat between Sunday to at least Wednesday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.