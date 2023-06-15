Shop Local
City of Laredo provides options to beat the heat

City of Laredo opens warming shelter at Hayne’s Rec. Center
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In an effort to keep residents safe from the excessive heat, the City of Laredo has decided to provide the public with some options to stay cool.

Residents who need to seek refuge from the heat can enter all city buildings as a temporary cooling space to cool down.

The City of Laredo Parks and Rec Department will also open its recreational centers for those who need to cool off.

The centers are as followed:

·        El Eden Recreation Center, 4735 Loma Vista Dr.

·        Haynes Recreation Center, 2102 Clark’s Crossing Dr.

·       Barbara Fasken Recreation Center, 15201 Cerralvo Dr.

All three facilities will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for residents who need some relief from the scorching heat.

For more information call 311.

