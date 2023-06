LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car collided into a light pole at 613 South Meadow completely knocking it down and leaving another light pole damaged. AEP crews were seen early in the morning fixing the dangling power lines. Police arrested the driver, 20 year old Jesus Ramos for driving while intoxicated.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.