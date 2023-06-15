Extreme heat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and humid in the 80s with hazy skies.

An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory is in effect across South Texas this afternoon into the early evening.

Around 9am it will feel like the 90s then by 11 am like the triple digits , sunny and very hot this afternoon a high near 108.

The heat advisory will be in effect from 1pm to 7pm tonight, heat index values of 110 or higher.

A combination of high dew points and hot temperatures keeps leading to very oppressive heat index values.

This weekend and next week during the afternoons hours ,dewpoint are expected to drop around the upper to low 50s and windy, bring up the concern for possible fire weather conditions.

Much of the same for early next week very hot temperatures and rain free across the region.

Have a great day and stay cool.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.