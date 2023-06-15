Gov. Abbott signs bill restricting transgender athletes in college sports

AUSTIN, TX . (CNN) - Two new laws in Texas put restrictions on transgender athletes as well as diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott signed the sports bill in Austin.

It bans transgender athletes from playing on university teams that don’t correspond to the gender on their birth certificates.

It also expands such restrictions for middle and high school teams.

This signing follows another on Wednesday to ban D.E.I. offices at Texas colleges and university.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.