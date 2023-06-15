Shop Local
Gov. Abbott signs bill restricting transgender athletes in college sports

By CNN
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUSTIN, TX . (CNN) - Two new laws in Texas put restrictions on transgender athletes as well as diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott signed the sports bill in Austin.

It bans transgender athletes from playing on university teams that don’t correspond to the gender on their birth certificates.

It also expands such restrictions for middle and high school teams.

This signing follows another on Wednesday to ban D.E.I. offices at Texas colleges and university.

