Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers

Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage links that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.(FSIS)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage links that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

The Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, establishment, is recalling approximately 42,062 pounds of “Beddar with Cheddar” pork sausage links that may be contaminated with thin strands of black plastic fibers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.

The pork sausage links were produced on Jan. 26, 2023.

The recall includes 14-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Johnsonville BEDDAR with CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage links MADE WITH 100% PREMIUM PORK” with a Best By 07/11/2023 C35 code date printed on the back.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. 34224″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas.

The problem was discovered after the firm received one consumer complaint about the product containing very thin strands of black plastic fibers.

There have been no confirmed reports of reactions due to consumption of this product.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them and throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35
Viewer video of a blue flash of light
Did you see a mysterious flash of light?
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Caught by Border Patrol agents trying to sneak across the Rio Grande.
Convicted felon, gang member caught at the border
Officer-involved shooting ends in arrest, no injuries reported
Officer-involved shooting in east Laredo ends in arrest, no injuries reported

Latest News

FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right,...
Guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified national defense information
Former MMA fighter Conor McGregor punches Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, during a break in Game...
Miami Heat, NBA investigating allegation that Conor McGregor assaulted a woman at Finals game
Brian Larkin, 12, sustained severe injuries after he fell on his head on June 8, his family said.
12-year-old boy suffers severe injuries after falling on his head, family says
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen....
Florida man executed for 1984 killings of teenage babysitter, mother of 2 slain months apart