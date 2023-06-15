Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Fire Department urges extreme caution during dangerous heat

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Potentially dangerous triple-digit heat continues to bake parts of south Texas and Laredo is no exception.

There is an excessive heat warning that is in effect from now until 7 p.m. that could stay with us for the remainder of the week and into next week.

With heat index values expected to reach up to 118 degrees, officials with the Laredo Fire Department say it’s important to monitor how much time is being spent outside, and also plan outdoor activities during the early morning or evening hours.

Ricardo Oliva with the fire department said it’s also important that people stay hydrated and take care of children and elderly residents.

“The kids don’t really think about these things so it’s up to us or the parents to make sure that we do monitor their time especially with swimming activities or if they’re going to be playing outside,” said Oliva. “The heat is a forethought for them so they don’t tend to think about these things, so we need to make sure we monitor the kids and they’re more likely to get dehydrated as the day goes so we want to make sure that we do replace those fluids.”

Oliva adds that they have had 12 heat-related calls so far this month and 50 for the whole year, which is pretty average for this time of year.

As we continue to venture into the dog days of summer, the fire department will be in communication with the City of Laredo to see if they need to open cooling centers.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35
Viewer video of a blue flash of light
Did you see a mysterious flash of light?
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Caught by Border Patrol agents trying to sneak across the Rio Grande.
Convicted felon, gang member caught at the border
Officer-involved shooting ends in arrest, no injuries reported
Officer-involved shooting in east Laredo ends in arrest, no injuries reported

Latest News

Laredo Fire Department urges extreme caution during dangerous heat
Downed power lines
Minor outage affecting residents in south Laredo
TxDOT to hold public meeting for project meant to alleviate traffic on Mines Road
Mines Road construction delays
TxDOT to hold public meeting for project meant to alleviate traffic on Mines Road