Laredo Fire Department urges extreme caution during dangerous heat

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Potentially dangerous triple-digit heat continues to bake parts of south Texas and Laredo is no exception.

There is an excessive heat warning that is in effect from now until 7 p.m. that could stay with us for the remainder of the week and into next week.

With heat index values expected to reach up to 118 degrees, officials with the Laredo Fire Department say it’s important to monitor how much time is being spent outside, and also plan outdoor activities during the early morning or evening hours.

Ricardo Oliva with the fire department said it’s also important that people stay hydrated and take care of children and elderly residents.

“The kids don’t really think about these things so it’s up to us or the parents to make sure that we do monitor their time especially with swimming activities or if they’re going to be playing outside,” said Oliva. “The heat is a forethought for them so they don’t tend to think about these things, so we need to make sure we monitor the kids and they’re more likely to get dehydrated as the day goes so we want to make sure that we do replace those fluids.”

Oliva adds that they have had 12 heat-related calls so far this month and 50 for the whole year, which is pretty average for this time of year.

As we continue to venture into the dog days of summer, the fire department will be in communication with the City of Laredo to see if they need to open cooling centers.

