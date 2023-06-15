Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Heat to take on Arlington Gallos

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While things are heating up outside, the Laredo Heat Soccer Club is getting fired up on the field.

The soccer club is set to face off against the Arlington Gallos Football Club on Thursday night at 8 p.m.

The game will take place at the TAMIU Soccer Complex.

Admission is free, and the first 200 attendees will get a free raspa.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35
Viewer video of a blue flash of light
Did you see a mysterious flash of light?
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Caught by Border Patrol agents trying to sneak across the Rio Grande.
Convicted felon, gang member caught at the border
Officer-involved shooting ends in arrest, no injuries reported
Officer-involved shooting in east Laredo ends in arrest, no injuries reported

Latest News

Laredo school districts prioritize safety as high temperatures soar
Laredo school districts prioritize safety as high temperatures soar
Laredo school districts prioritize safety as high temperatures soar
Laredo school districts prioritize safety as high temperatures soar
Meteor experts say mysterious blue light may have been a fireball
Meteor experts say mysterious blue light may have been a fireball
Meteor experts say mysterious blue light may have been a fireball
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Blazing Heat, High humidity Nighttime and Mornings