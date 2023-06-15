Laredo Heat to take on Arlington Gallos

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While things are heating up outside, the Laredo Heat Soccer Club is getting fired up on the field.

The soccer club is set to face off against the Arlington Gallos Football Club on Thursday night at 8 p.m.

The game will take place at the TAMIU Soccer Complex.

Admission is free, and the first 200 attendees will get a free raspa.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.