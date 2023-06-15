Shop Local
Laredo school districts prioritize safety as high temperatures soar

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The scorching temperatures pose a challenge for student-athletes who are gearing up for the upcoming sports season.

Athletic directors for both UISD and LISD say safety is their top priority as they face the summer heat. Both school districts say they have adjusted their training schedules, with sessions now starting early in the morning to avoid the peak heat of the day and ending before noon. They say frequent water breaks are incorporated into training sessions.

Athletes head indoors to continue their practice if needed. Student athletes are also urged to make sure they’re well-nourished before engaging in physical activities.

Esteban Davila who is a student-athlete said, ”Compared to last year, you know, this year’s heat has been different. The temperatures have been rising. It’s just different. It’s a struggle.”

Due to extreme temperatures, student-athletes are urged to promptly report any discomfort or unusual symptoms they may experience during training. In case of emergencies, coaches and trainers are certified in CPR and first aid.

