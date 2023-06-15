Shop Local
Man found guilty of sexually abusing a child sentenced to 50 years in prison

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man will spend 50 years behind bars for sexually abusing a child nearly a decade ago.

Ricardo Jimenez was found guilty in a court of law Wednesday after three days of testimony from not only his victim but the physician who examined that child.

Jurors heard graphic details surroudning how the victim was sexually abused for five years starting at the age of six.

Jimenez had been facing three counts but was found guilty of the first one, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

The case was first reported back in 2014.

