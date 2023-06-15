Man wanted for allegedly stealing 18-wheeler auto parts from Laredo business

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorites need your help locating a man wanted for allegedly stealing auto parts from a Laredo business.

Laredo Police need your help locating Marco Antonio Gonzalez-Oliveros, age 43, who is wanted for theft of property.

The case was reported to police on June 1, 2023 when officers responded to a theft at an 18-wheeler business located at the 5900 block of Highway 359.

Officers met with the business manager who stated that an employee identified as Gonzalez-Oliveros had stolen $100,000 worth of 18 wheeler rims and tires from the company warehouse.

The manager mentioned early that morning that a truck needed a tire change and that Marco would not allow other employees to get tires from the warehouse.

After noticing this unusual behavior, the manager checked the warehouse and saw that there were no tires.

The manager then confronted Marco, who admitted to stealing and selling the tires.

A total of 100 tires were missing, each valued at $1,000.

If you have any information regarding Gonzalez-Oliveros’ whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.