Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Meteor experts say mysterious blue light may have been a fireball

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many star gazers saw a flash in the sky earlier this week that had many people in the Gateway City wondering what it was.

The astronomical event that happened on Tuesday was described as a lightning strike occurrence at around 4 a.m.

Several KGNS viewers witnessed it, but no one could really pinpoint what it was.

After looking into the matter, KGNS discovered that there were two separate incidents that night.

One was a fireball documented by the American Meteor society, the other is still up in the air.

Some people who saw it believe it was a meteor.

If you witnessed these or any other stellar events and have images or videos to back it up, you are asked to send them to newsteam@kgns.tv.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35
Viewer video of a blue flash of light
Did you see a mysterious flash of light?
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Caught by Border Patrol agents trying to sneak across the Rio Grande.
Convicted felon, gang member caught at the border
Officer-involved shooting ends in arrest, no injuries reported
Officer-involved shooting in east Laredo ends in arrest, no injuries reported

Latest News

Laredo school districts prioritize safety as high temperatures soar
Laredo school districts prioritize safety as high temperatures soar
Laredo school districts prioritize safety as high temperatures soar
Laredo school districts prioritize safety as high temperatures soar
Meteor experts say mysterious blue light may have been a fireball
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Blazing Heat, High humidity Nighttime and Mornings