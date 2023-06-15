Meteor experts say mysterious blue light may have been a fireball

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many star gazers saw a flash in the sky earlier this week that had many people in the Gateway City wondering what it was.

The astronomical event that happened on Tuesday was described as a lightning strike occurrence at around 4 a.m.

Several KGNS viewers witnessed it, but no one could really pinpoint what it was.

After looking into the matter, KGNS discovered that there were two separate incidents that night.

One was a fireball documented by the American Meteor society, the other is still up in the air.

Some people who saw it believe it was a meteor.

If you witnessed these or any other stellar events and have images or videos to back it up, you are asked to send them to newsteam@kgns.tv.

