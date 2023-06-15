Minor outage affecting residents in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Several residents are without power due to an outage in south Laredo.

According to the AEP website, a minor outage in the Los Presidentes area is disrupting power for residents in the area.

While no other areas are affected, AEP is looking into the issue and working to restore power.

If you believe that your area is experiencing an outage, you can report it on the AEP website.

