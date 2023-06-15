Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Minor outage affecting residents in south Laredo

Downed power lines
Downed power lines(Pixabay)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Several residents are without power due to an outage in south Laredo.

According to the AEP website, a minor outage in the Los Presidentes area is disrupting power for residents in the area.

While no other areas are affected, AEP is looking into the issue and working to restore power.

If you believe that your area is experiencing an outage, you can report it on the AEP website.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35
Viewer video of a blue flash of light
Did you see a mysterious flash of light?
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Caught by Border Patrol agents trying to sneak across the Rio Grande.
Convicted felon, gang member caught at the border
Officer-involved shooting ends in arrest, no injuries reported
Officer-involved shooting in east Laredo ends in arrest, no injuries reported

Latest News

Laredo Fire Department urges extreme caution during dangerous heat
Laredo Fire Department urges extreme caution during dangerous heat
Laredo Fire Department urges extreme caution during dangerous heat
TxDOT to hold public meeting for project meant to alleviate traffic on Mines Road
Mines Road construction delays
TxDOT to hold public meeting for project meant to alleviate traffic on Mines Road