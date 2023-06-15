Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 359 causes injuries and road closure

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department responded to an accident off Highway 359 on Wednesday night, June 14.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 359 and Floral Boulevard. Three vehicles were involved leaving four people injured. Photos taken at the accident site show a black pickup truck and a white pickup truck, both of which sustained extensive damage. Laredo police said one of the vehicles involved was driven by an off-duty Border Patrol agent.

As a result of the crash, the eastbound lanes on Highway 359 were temporarily closed. Updates on the condition of the injured people and the cause of the accident will be provided as more information becomes available.

