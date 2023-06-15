Texas sends busload of migrants to Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA. (NBC) - A bus of migrants arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon from Texas.

According to officials, the group of 42 people, including eight children, arrived after a 23-hour bus ride without food or water.

They were taken to a church where they were provided with food and supplies.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on social media that the transportation of migrants to Los Angeles was “Much-needed relief” for the border.

Meanwhile, officials in Los Angeles said they were prepared for this sort of thing and that the migrants are welcomed there.

“The Governor of Texas is using human beings as a political stunt,” said Eunisses Hernandez with the Los Angeles City Council. This is obviously, he is obviously a person who has been elected that is not strong enough to meet the moment in his state. But that’s okay because all these people here in Los Angeles and in California are more than capable of welcoming these folks here because Los Angeles is a place and a city for everyone and we’ll keep pushing for our sanctuary policies to make sure that immigrants and migrants know that they are safe here, that they are welcome here.”

The migrants originated from Venezuela, Guatemala and Honduras.

