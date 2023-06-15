TxDOT to hold public meeting for project meant to alleviate traffic on Mines Road

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A road project that has been in talks for more than five years is finally going to the public for input.

On Thursday evening, TxDOT, the City of Laredo and Webb County will hold a public meeting for the Hachar-Reuthinger road project.

The project is meant to alleviate commercial traffic in the Mines Road area.

It would create a brand new roadway that would connect Mines Road or FM 1472 to I-35.

TxDOT is currently in the environmental assessment phase and needs the public’s input on the project.

They are encouraging those interested in the topic to attend their meeting on June, 15 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Barbara Fasken Rec. Center.

If you can’t make it in-person, TxDOT is also hosting the meeting virtually, all you have to do is go to their website and search the keyword, Hachar Road Public Hearing.

