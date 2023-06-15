Shop Local
UISD gifts substitute teachers with free Lysol wipes
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - They are often the unsung heroes of the educational field when a teacher is unable to fulfill their duties and on Thursday morning, UISD provided them with a little incentive.

On Thursday morning UISD distributed free logo Lysol wipes to its substitute teachers as a small gesture to say thank you for all that they do during the school year.

Earlier this year, UISD hired roughly 189 substitute teacher positions for its elementary, middle and high schools.

Elia Martinez, with the human resources department, said substitute teachers are vital in a student’s education.

“Substitutes are a very integral part of United I.S.D.” said Martinez. “They play an important role in the sense that if a teacher happens to be out on any given day, a substitute teacher will come in and actually do what the teacher had intended to do and will take over a class and the day goes through without a hitch or any problems.”

Martinez said the district tries to provide its staff with a little extra gratitude at least once a year for their hard work and dedication.

