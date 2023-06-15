Webb County District Attorney opens up about conviction of Ricardo Jimenez

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After six hours of deliberation, jurors found Ricardo Jimenez guilty of sexually abusing a child and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The Webb and Zapata County District Attorney is speaking out about the trial saying it was a difficult case to prosecute given the fact that the victim had made the outcry year after the abuse happened.

Officials say there was also a lack of physical and medical evidence associated with the case.

“There was testimony from Dr. Armando Garza that the body heals, it’s normal that an examination is going to come out normal. Her body was normal,” said District Attorney Isidro Alaniz. “The damage that she had suffered was psychological, emotional, and the scars she had internally. She was able to describe to the ladies, gentlemen of the jury very, very specific details of when the sexual abuse began.”

Jimenez was arrested back in 2014 and despite his conviction he said he is innocent.

