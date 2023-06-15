Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Webb County District Attorney opens up about conviction of Ricardo Jimenez

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After six hours of deliberation, jurors found Ricardo Jimenez guilty of sexually abusing a child and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The Webb and Zapata County District Attorney is speaking out about the trial saying it was a difficult case to prosecute given the fact that the victim had made the outcry year after the abuse happened.

Officials say there was also a lack of physical and medical evidence associated with the case.

“There was testimony from Dr. Armando Garza that the body heals, it’s normal that an examination is going to come out normal. Her body was normal,” said District Attorney Isidro Alaniz. “The damage that she had suffered was psychological, emotional, and the scars she had internally. She was able to describe to the ladies, gentlemen of the jury very, very specific details of when the sexual abuse began.”

Jimenez was arrested back in 2014 and despite his conviction he said he is innocent.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35
Viewer video of a blue flash of light
Did you see a mysterious flash of light?
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Caught by Border Patrol agents trying to sneak across the Rio Grande.
Convicted felon, gang member caught at the border
Officer-involved shooting ends in arrest, no injuries reported
Officer-involved shooting in east Laredo ends in arrest, no injuries reported

Latest News

Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott signs bill restricting transgender athletes in college sports
City of Laredo opens warming shelter at Hayne’s Rec. Center
City of Laredo provides options to beat the heat
Man wanted for allegedly stealing 18-wheeler auto parts from Laredo business
Webb County District Attorney opens up about conviction of Ricardo Jimenez