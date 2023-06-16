City of Laredo water treatment officials say water levels are low

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The heat is putting stress on a City of Laredo department vital in protecting, preserving and cleaning Laredo’s water supply.

A representative for Laredo’s Water Treatment Center said they are seeing the effects of the triple digits but assures the public that they can handle it.

The department said it is seeing more people using water to fill their swimming pools or water their lawns.

Wenceslao Barberena a water treatment operator said the levels of Laredo’s only water supply are low.

“The river levels are lower than normal right now; however, we work very closely with the international boundary and water commission and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality water masters office to ensure that not only us but everyone else has a share of a volume of water that can be used. The river is not going to dry up anytime soon. This is nothing compared to 2011, we are able to process the correct amount of water and treat it with the same standard, as necessary, for the city to use, said Barberena.

Laredo is still on stage one of its water conservation and drought contingency plan which means conserving water is voluntary and no restrictions are enforced at this time.

