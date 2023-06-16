Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

City of Laredo water treatment officials say water levels are low

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The heat is putting stress on a City of Laredo department vital in protecting, preserving and cleaning Laredo’s water supply.

A representative for Laredo’s Water Treatment Center said they are seeing the effects of the triple digits but assures the public that they can handle it.

The department said it is seeing more people using water to fill their swimming pools or water their lawns.

Wenceslao Barberena a water treatment operator said the levels of Laredo’s only water supply are low.

“The river levels are lower than normal right now; however, we work very closely with the international boundary and water commission and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality water masters office to ensure that not only us but everyone else has a share of a volume of water that can be used. The river is not going to dry up anytime soon. This is nothing compared to 2011, we are able to process the correct amount of water and treat it with the same standard, as necessary, for the city to use, said Barberena.

Laredo is still on stage one of its water conservation and drought contingency plan which means conserving water is voluntary and no restrictions are enforced at this time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 359 causes injuries
Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 359 causes injuries and road closure
Drunk driver caused major power disruption after crash, Laredo Police say
Drunk driver caused major power disruption after crash, Laredo Police say
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Two teens allegedly attack and rob 14-year-old boy at Laredo park
Marco Antonio Gonzalez-Oliveros, age 43
Man wanted for allegedly stealing 18-wheeler auto parts from Laredo business

Latest News

TAMIU president delivers yard signs to incoming students
LIFE Fair Assoc. holding rummage sale at Webb County Fairgrounds
TAMIU president delivers yard signs to incoming students
TAMIU president delivers yard signs to incoming students
City of Laredo water treatment officials say water levels are low