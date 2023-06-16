Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Dangerous heat

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning yesterday several locations had heat index values between 120 and 125 and that could be possible today.

Warm and hazy morning with mostly cloudy skies; around 8am its going to feel like the 90s then by 10am like the triple digits.

Same story nearly all of South Texas is under heat advisories and warnings .

An Excessive heat warning this afternoon 12pm and tonight 8pm , heat index values of 115 or higher .

Sunny and very hot a high near 108 feeling like 117 with an extreme UV index value 13 .

Warm night around 10pm still in the 90s expected to reach a low near 81.

Father day is this Sunday hot and sunny in the afternoon expected to reach a high near 113 with a warm night a low of 81.

Record breaking high temperatures possible this weekend into next week with a continuation of dangerous heat index values .

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 359 causes injuries
Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 359 causes injuries and road closure
Drunk driver caused major power disruption after crash, Laredo Police say
Drunk driver caused major power disruption after crash, Laredo Police say
Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35
Officer-involved shooting ends in arrest, no injuries reported
Officer-involved shooting in east Laredo ends in arrest, no injuries reported

Latest News

Dangerous heat
Dangerous heat
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Blazing Heat, High humidity Nighttime and Mornings
Extreme heat
Extreme heat
Extreme heat
Extreme heat