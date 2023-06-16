LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning yesterday several locations had heat index values between 120 and 125 and that could be possible today.

Warm and hazy morning with mostly cloudy skies; around 8am its going to feel like the 90s then by 10am like the triple digits.

Same story nearly all of South Texas is under heat advisories and warnings .

An Excessive heat warning this afternoon 12pm and tonight 8pm , heat index values of 115 or higher .

Sunny and very hot a high near 108 feeling like 117 with an extreme UV index value 13 .

Warm night around 10pm still in the 90s expected to reach a low near 81.

Father day is this Sunday hot and sunny in the afternoon expected to reach a high near 113 with a warm night a low of 81.

Record breaking high temperatures possible this weekend into next week with a continuation of dangerous heat index values .

