Eight people die in Mexico from intense heatwave

By CNN
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MX. (CNN) - Eight people have died from an intense heatwave in Mexico since March that’s according to a statement from the health secretary.

According to reports, so far this hot season, which began on March 19 and will last until October, a total of 487 cases associated with extreme natural temperatures have been registered.

Eight deaths occurred in states like Veracruz and Oaxaca.

