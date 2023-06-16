Eight people die in Mexico from intense heatwave

MX. (CNN) - Eight people have died from an intense heatwave in Mexico since March that’s according to a statement from the health secretary.

According to reports, so far this hot season, which began on March 19 and will last until October, a total of 487 cases associated with extreme natural temperatures have been registered.

Eight deaths occurred in states like Veracruz and Oaxaca.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.