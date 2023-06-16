Laredo Family demands answers following son’s death at halfway house

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The family of a man who died nearly three months ago at a halfway house in Laredo is demanding answers.

Christian Vargas Garcia, 27, was found unconscious at the Dismas Charities Center and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Garcia had been arrested and convicted for a federal crime and was finishing his sentence at the center.

According to the family, Vargas was not administered an autopsy and the family was only given a death certificate that said he had died from an overdose.

The family alleges that their son was not given life saving techniques.

“It just killed us again ma’am, it killed my son again. It just opened my heart again. My wife, I have to control her. We’re just mad ma’am, that they didn’t do nothing,” said father Alberto Vargas Jr. “The investigator, she didn’t investigate. Then she calls me, gets mad at me, for telling her “Do your job” or I was going to call the FBI. They are saying that I’m threatening her that I would call the FBI, but I did already. He’s our son. We love him, he was already going to get married. He was going to get his life back. But he lost all that, he lost all that.”

KGNS has reached out to the center’s corporate offices but has not received a response.

