Laredo Film Society to celebrate pride with mini short film festival

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend, you can celebrate diversity, inclusion, and the power of storytelling through the magic of cinema.

The Laredo Film Society has a mini short film festival in celebration of pride.

The festival will feature an array of short films from around the world, with one special submission hailing from the Rio Grande Valley.

The festival will take place at Laredo College’s Shoebox Theater located at the Fort McIntosh Campus, starting at 8:00 p.m.

There is a suggested donation of five dollars.

