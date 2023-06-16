Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Film Society to celebrate pride with mini short film festival

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend, you can celebrate diversity, inclusion, and the power of storytelling through the magic of cinema.

The Laredo Film Society has a mini short film festival in celebration of pride.

The festival will feature an array of short films from around the world, with one special submission hailing from the Rio Grande Valley.

The festival will take place at Laredo College’s Shoebox Theater located at the Fort McIntosh Campus, starting at 8:00 p.m.

To reserve your spot click here.

There is a suggested donation of five dollars.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 359 causes injuries
Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 359 causes injuries and road closure
Drunk driver caused major power disruption after crash, Laredo Police say
Drunk driver caused major power disruption after crash, Laredo Police say
Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35
Marco Antonio Gonzalez-Oliveros, age 43
Man wanted for allegedly stealing 18-wheeler auto parts from Laredo business

Latest News

Laredo Film Society to celebrate pride with mini short film festival
Two teens allegedly attack and rob 14-year-old boy at Laredo park
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Two teens allegedly attack and rob 14-year-old boy at Laredo park
LIFE Fair Assoc. holding rummage sale at Webb County Fairgrounds
LIFE Fair Assoc. holding rummage sale at Webb County Fairgrounds