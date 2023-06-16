Shop Local
Laredo native shares his moment with the Stanley Cup in Las Vegas

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo native and hockey enthusiast is sharing his experience after he got a chance to hoist the Stanley Cup following the Golden Knight’s championship win in Las Vegas.

Jorge Lopez is from Laredo and went to St. Augustine Catholic School and got into hockey at 14 years old when the Laredo Bucks were playing at was called the Laredo Entertainment Center at the time.

Jorge started helping the equipment manager for the Laredo Bucks back in the early 2000s which allowed him to gain experience that would eventually lead him to work for other teams such as the Texas Stars and eventually the Henderson Silver Knights.

The Silver Knights did not make the playoffs this season; however, it provided Jorge with an opportunity to help the Golden Knights during their playoff run.

On Tuesday night, the Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9 to 3 crowning them the Stanley Cup champions and providing Jorge with an unforgettable moment.

Jorge said he hopes to bring the cup to the Gateway City and host a fundraising event that will benefit hockey enthusiasts in Laredo.

