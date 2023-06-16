Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Police arrest three women during prostitution bust

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three women are facing charges following an alleged undercover prostitution sting operation in west Laredo.

The bust happened on Thursday, June 14, 2023 when narcotics officers conducted an undercover operation as a result of the increase in drug activity and prostitution along west Laredo.

Laredo Police arrested three women identified as Monica Saldaña, 41, Erica Zamora, 39 and Mary Haynes, 54.

All three were arrested and charged with prostitution.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 359 causes injuries
Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 359 causes injuries and road closure
Drunk driver caused major power disruption after crash, Laredo Police say
Drunk driver caused major power disruption after crash, Laredo Police say
Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35
Marco Antonio Gonzalez-Oliveros, age 43
Man wanted for allegedly stealing 18-wheeler auto parts from Laredo business

Latest News

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Two teens allegedly attack and rob 14-year-old boy at Laredo park
LIFE Fair Assoc. holding rummage sale at Webb County Fairgrounds
LIFE Fair Assoc. holding rummage sale at Webb County Fairgrounds
Foodie Friday: Borderland
Foodie Friday: Coffee Borderland
Laredo school districts prioritize safety as high temperatures soar
Laredo school districts prioritize safety as high temperatures soar