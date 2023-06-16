Laredo Police arrest three women during prostitution bust

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three women are facing charges following an alleged undercover prostitution sting operation in west Laredo.

The bust happened on Thursday, June 14, 2023 when narcotics officers conducted an undercover operation as a result of the increase in drug activity and prostitution along west Laredo.

Laredo Police arrested three women identified as Monica Saldaña, 41, Erica Zamora, 39 and Mary Haynes, 54.

All three were arrested and charged with prostitution.

