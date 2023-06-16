Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

LIFE Fair Assoc. holding rummage sale at Webb County Fairgrounds

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - You can shop local while supporting a great cause this weekend.

The Life Fair Association is holding a rummage sale at the Webb County Fairgrounds Pavilion in order to raise funds for the organization’s upcoming community events and scholarship fund.

Students who donate items for the sale will receive community service hours for their contributions.

The rummage sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 359 causes injuries
Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 359 causes injuries and road closure
Drunk driver caused major power disruption after crash, Laredo Police say
Drunk driver caused major power disruption after crash, Laredo Police say
Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover prompts closures on I-35
Marco Antonio Gonzalez-Oliveros, age 43
Man wanted for allegedly stealing 18-wheeler auto parts from Laredo business

Latest News

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Two teens allegedly attack and rob 14-year-old boy at Laredo park
Laredo Police arrest three women during prostitution bust
Laredo Police arrest three women during prostitution bust
Foodie Friday: Borderland
Foodie Friday: Coffee Borderland
Laredo school districts prioritize safety as high temperatures soar
Laredo school districts prioritize safety as high temperatures soar