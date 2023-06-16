LIFE Fair Assoc. holding rummage sale at Webb County Fairgrounds

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - You can shop local while supporting a great cause this weekend.

The Life Fair Association is holding a rummage sale at the Webb County Fairgrounds Pavilion in order to raise funds for the organization’s upcoming community events and scholarship fund.

Students who donate items for the sale will receive community service hours for their contributions.

The rummage sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

