New music announcements, Britney Spears rumors + The Kardashians ep. 4 and The Bachelorette teaser trailer/meet the men recaps

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through some headlines going into the weekend (9:21-32:40) and go more in-depth with topics like some new music announcements for the summer (32:40-42:16) and the latest rumors surrounding Britney Spears (42:16-46:00). Plus, catch their recap of the latest episode of The Kardashians (46:00-50:35) and the teaser trailer/meet the men promo for The Bachelorette (50:35-56:08).

