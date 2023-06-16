Shop Local
South Texas Food Bank unveils ‘Hunger Heroes Wall’

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Some local heroes who help fight hunger here in Laredo were recognized Thursday night.

The South Texas Food Bank revealed its “Hunger Heroes Wall” showing appreciation to the donors, foundations and businesses who continue to make a difference in the food bank’s missions and the people who need a meal on the table.

