TAMIU president delivers yard signs to incoming students

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Future TAMIU Dustdevils received a special gift personally from the university’s president.

On Friday morning, TAMIU President Dr. Pablo Arenaz and the office of recruitment went door to door to deliver yard signs to six students that have been accepted into the university.

Alex Garcia, Victoria Perez, Paulina Salazar, Sean Villarreal and Ivan Gomez each received a sign that said “I’m going to Dustdevil Country” that they can set up on their lawn to inform their neighbors about their academic choices.

Dr. Arenaz believes it’s a special way to congratulate and welcome these incoming students.

“I think it helps make a connection, an early connection between the university and the students, that they begin to feel apart of the Texas A&M International University family and that’s very important for them and for us for them to make that connection and feel part of the university,” said Dr. Arenaz.

Dr. Arenaz said this is a tradition that dates years back before the pandemic that they continue to take part in.

The first day of classes for TAMIU’s fall semester is August 28.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.