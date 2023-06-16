Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Two Americans found dead in hotel room in Mexico

By CNN
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

El Pescadero, MX (CNN) - Two American tourists on vacation were found dead in their hotel room in Mexico Tuesday.

They have been identified as 28-year-old Abby Lutz and her 41-year-old boyfriend John Heathco.

According to Lutz’s stepsister, the couple believed they had gotten food poisoning during their stay in Baja California.

Abby Lutz reportedly went to a local hospital to get an IV and returned to her hotel feeling well but the couple was later found dead in their resort hotel in the town of El Pescadero.

There was no sign of violence or foul play connected to their deaths.

However, an autopsy did indicate that both died from poisoning.

Local authorities are continuing their investigation; however, the FBI is not currently involved in the case.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Historic Laredo theater in the process of being torn down
Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 359 causes injuries
Multi-vehicle accident on Highway 359 causes injuries and road closure
Drunk driver caused major power disruption after crash, Laredo Police say
Drunk driver caused major power disruption after crash, Laredo Police say
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Two teens allegedly attack and rob 14-year-old boy at Laredo park
Marco Antonio Gonzalez-Oliveros, age 43
Man wanted for allegedly stealing 18-wheeler auto parts from Laredo business

Latest News

Two Americans found dead in hotel room in Mexico
Eight people die in Mexico from intense heatwave
Eight people die in Mexico from intense heatwave
Eight people die in Mexico from intense heatwave
Mexican authorities investigating alleged execution by Mexican military in Nuevo Laredo