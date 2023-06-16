Two Americans found dead in hotel room in Mexico

El Pescadero, MX (CNN) - Two American tourists on vacation were found dead in their hotel room in Mexico Tuesday.

They have been identified as 28-year-old Abby Lutz and her 41-year-old boyfriend John Heathco.

According to Lutz’s stepsister, the couple believed they had gotten food poisoning during their stay in Baja California.

Abby Lutz reportedly went to a local hospital to get an IV and returned to her hotel feeling well but the couple was later found dead in their resort hotel in the town of El Pescadero.

There was no sign of violence or foul play connected to their deaths.

However, an autopsy did indicate that both died from poisoning.

Local authorities are continuing their investigation; however, the FBI is not currently involved in the case.

