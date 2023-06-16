Shop Local
Two teens allegedly attack and rob 14-year-old boy at Laredo park

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A 14-year-old boy is recovering in a San Antonio Hospital from facial injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by two other teens.

The incident happened Thursday night at the Villa Del Sol Park walking trails.

Laredo Police say the two youths allegedly attacked the 14-year-old and robbed him.

The two teenage suspects were later found and taken to the Webb County Youth Village.

They now face serious charges, including aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and theft of property.

We’ll keep you updated once we know more.

