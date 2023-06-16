Shop Local
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBB, COUNTY ,TX (KGNS) - A correctional officer is credited with saving a woman’s life Thursday morning.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media saying Ruben Soria, a correctional officer heard a man yelling at around 5:30 in the morning.

This took place outside of the county jail’s fence.

Officer Soria called 911 for help after finding out the man was worried for his mother.

Dallas County Deputies who were in the area stepped into lend a helping hand.

The deputies were able to use two narcan cartridges, but the woman did not respond to the treatment.

Officer Soria then headed back inside the jail and grabbed one more cartridge and headed back to where the woman was.

Soria was then able to bring the woman back to life.

She was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Webb County Correctional Officer saves woman’s life