Traffic Delays Caused by Technical Issues at World Trade International Bridge

Traffic Delays Caused by Technical Issues at World Trade Bridges
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to World Trade Bridge Officials On Friday, June 16, 2023, electrical issues on the Mexican side of the International Port of Entry caused traffic to stop flowing.

World Trade International Bridge officers were forced to stop processing commercial traffic at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday night.

Officials with the World Trade Bridge said traffic was at a complete standstill until 8 o’clock -- two and a half hours later.

These system failures on the Mexican side of the bridge caused massive delays near the World Trade Bridge, Loop 20, Flyovers, IH-35, San Dario, McPherson, Shiloh, and International.

The hours of operation were extended at the bridge for one additional hour, so officers could continue to process the commercial traffic to help alleviate traffic flow in the area.

Laredo Police had officers stationed throughout the areas where traffic was affected to help direct drivers into the early hours of Saturday, June 17, 2023.

