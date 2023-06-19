Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
2 More Days of Exceptional Heat

By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A dome of very hot desert air from the Mexican Plateau will continue to cap a shallow layer of very humid gulf air each night and morning through Wednesday. Each afternoon, the desert air above will stir in, raising temperatures, and lowering afternoon humidity. There are some indications that we will lower under 110 after Wednesday, but will still be under the control of the eastern edge of the heat dome above, and temperatures will still be very hot through the 7 day period.

