Free opera show coming to San Agustín Cathedral

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Opera on the Border presented by Opera San Antonio and the Classical Music Institute will tale place on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

The show is free and open to the public and will feature apprentice artists from Opera San Antonio and the Classical Music Institute.

San Agustín Cathedral is located in downtown Laredo at 201 San Agustin Avenue.

