Free opera show coming to San Agustín Cathedral

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Opera on the Border presented by Opera San Antonio and the Classical Music Institute will tale place on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

The show is free and open to the public and will feature apprentice artists from Opera San Antonio and the Classical Music Institute.

San Agustín Cathedral is located in downtown Laredo at 201 San Agustin Avenue.

Alberto Vargas Jr. and son Christian Vargas Garcia, 27,
Laredo Family demands answers following son’s death at halfway house
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Two teens allegedly attack and rob 14-year-old boy at Laredo park
Webb County Correctional Officer saves woman’s life
Laredo Police arrest three women during prostitution bust
City of Laredo water treatment officials say water levels are low
Free opera show coming to San Agustin
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 day Forecast
Traffic Delays Caused by Technical Issues at World Trade International Bridge
Traffic Delays Caused by Technical Issues at World Trade International Bridge
