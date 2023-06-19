Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo City Council to Raise Awareness Against Human Trafficking

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. - Human trafficking is a growing concern for law enforcement. Now that the department of homeland security is working to help educate the public and police on the dangers human trafficking, the City of Laredo is also doing its part by ensuring the police department is ready to handle these types of cases.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, council member Ruben Gutierrez Jr. Is requesting a plan aimed at stopping human trafficking in the border city.

Gutierrez says Laredo PD will be working with the federal agencies to try to stop this problem as well as other criminal activity.

According to the human trafficking courts organization, Texas has seen over more than 180 human traffic arrest in the last three years.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alberto Vargas Jr. and son Christian Vargas Garcia, 27,
Laredo Family demands answers following son’s death at halfway house
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Two teens allegedly attack and rob 14-year-old boy at Laredo park
Laredo Police arrest three women during prostitution bust
Laredo Police arrest three women during prostitution bust
Webb County Correctional Officer saves woman’s life
Webb County Correctional Officer saves woman’s life
City of Laredo water treatment officials say water levels are low
City of Laredo water treatment officials say water levels are low

Latest News

National HIV Testing Day in Laredo
National HIV Testing Day in Laredo
National HIV Testing Day in Laredo
National HIV Testing Day in Laredo
Monday 7 Day Forecast
2 More Days of Exceptional Heat
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast