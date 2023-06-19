Laredo City Council to Raise Awareness Against Human Trafficking

LAREDO, Tex. - Human trafficking is a growing concern for law enforcement. Now that the department of homeland security is working to help educate the public and police on the dangers human trafficking, the City of Laredo is also doing its part by ensuring the police department is ready to handle these types of cases.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, council member Ruben Gutierrez Jr. Is requesting a plan aimed at stopping human trafficking in the border city.

Gutierrez says Laredo PD will be working with the federal agencies to try to stop this problem as well as other criminal activity.

According to the human trafficking courts organization, Texas has seen over more than 180 human traffic arrest in the last three years.

