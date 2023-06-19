National HIV Testing Day in Laredo

Shop Local
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - National HIV Testing Day is fast approaching, empowering people to know their HIV status and take charge of their health.

Regardless of the test result, knowing one’s HIV status gives the person access to a range of health options that can help them stay healthy. It is a crucial step toward ending the HIV epidemic in the United States.

On Tuesday, June 27, the Laredo Health Department and organizations such as Pillar will be offering free confidential testing. Eduardo Reyes, the lead patient navigator for Pillar, said, ”We’re doing this because we believe that not only should we stop the spread of HIV so that we no longer have to worry about it as humanity, but it’s also good to take care of yourself and get yourself checked out for these things especially if you’re engaging in casual sex, which there shouldn’t be any shame, there shouldn’t be any stigma about it. We’re merely here to take care of people and that’s what we hope to do.”

