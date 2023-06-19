Shop Local
Pillar and Small Businesses Celebrate ‘’Laredo Ally’' Sticker Campaign

Over 40 businesses in the gateway city are part of this campaign
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. - A study out of lawnstarter.com analyzed several factors that make a city friendly towards the LGBTQ + community, including equality, community support, and much more. Some of the top ranked cities included San Francisco, Washington DC, and Boston. But what about Laredo? Well the Gateway City did make the cut but was placed rather low.

Out of the two-hundred cities on the list, Laredo was ranked 6th to last, sandwiched between the cities of Killeen, Texas and Augusta, Georgia. This placement was based on all the factors previously mentioned. Over the years, efforts have been made to increase local support for the LGBTQ + community including an initiative from non-profit’s Pillar and Gateway City Pride association.

Two years ago, both organizations teamed up and started giving out “Laredo Ally” stickers to businesses willing to see a change. Since getting started, over 40 businesses have proudly displayed the sticker at their establishments. Eduardo Reyes from Pillar says these stickers are meant to make people who are a part of the LGBTQ + community or support in feeling safe.

Also, some businesses around town are making sure that members of the LGBTQ + community feel they are welcomed in their establishments. Café Dolce is one of them and its owner Valeria Contreras says it’s important that other small and even big businesses across the nation open their doors to everybody.

Both pillar and the gateway pride association, who created the movement say they might consider doing a redesign of the sticker...but that idea is still in the works.

The LGBTQ chamber of commerce reports that there are over 1.4 million LGBTQ+ business owners in the U.S. and over a thousand in the state of Texas.

To see the complete list on the friendliest and least friendliest cities, click here.

Laredo Police arrest three women during prostitution bust
Webb County Correctional Officer saves woman’s life
City of Laredo water treatment officials say water levels are low
National HIV Testing Day in Laredo
Laredo City Council to Raise Awareness Against Human Trafficking
