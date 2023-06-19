Pillar and Small Businesses Celebrate ‘’Laredo Ally’' Sticker Campaign

LAREDO, Tex. - A study out of lawnstarter.com analyzed several factors that make a city friendly towards the LGBTQ + community, including equality, community support, and much more. Some of the top ranked cities included San Francisco, Washington DC, and Boston. But what about Laredo? Well the Gateway City did make the cut but was placed rather low.

Out of the two-hundred cities on the list, Laredo was ranked 6th to last, sandwiched between the cities of Killeen, Texas and Augusta, Georgia. This placement was based on all the factors previously mentioned. Over the years, efforts have been made to increase local support for the LGBTQ + community including an initiative from non-profit’s Pillar and Gateway City Pride association.

Two years ago, both organizations teamed up and started giving out “Laredo Ally” stickers to businesses willing to see a change. Since getting started, over 40 businesses have proudly displayed the sticker at their establishments. Eduardo Reyes from Pillar says these stickers are meant to make people who are a part of the LGBTQ + community or support in feeling safe.

Also, some businesses around town are making sure that members of the LGBTQ + community feel they are welcomed in their establishments. Café Dolce is one of them and its owner Valeria Contreras says it’s important that other small and even big businesses across the nation open their doors to everybody.

Both pillar and the gateway pride association, who created the movement say they might consider doing a redesign of the sticker...but that idea is still in the works.

The LGBTQ chamber of commerce reports that there are over 1.4 million LGBTQ+ business owners in the U.S. and over a thousand in the state of Texas.

