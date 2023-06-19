Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Police: Man arrested after quadruple homicide in Idaho home

FILE - A man in Idaho was arrested following a quadruple homicide.
FILE - A man in Idaho was arrested following a quadruple homicide.(MGN)
By Brittany Cooper and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLOGG, Idaho (KMVT/Gray News) — Police arrested a man believed to be connected to a quadruple homicide inside of a home in Idaho, KMVT reports.

Idaho State Police say a 911 call revealed four people were killed inside a home at the 500 block of West Brown Avenue in Kellogg, Idaho.

The call came in at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday to the Shoshone County dispatch center.

Law enforcement arrived to find the bodies and detained a 31-year-old man believed to be connected to the crime.

The Kellogg Police Department requested Idaho State Police to investigate the homicides.

Police believe there is no additional threat to the community.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KMVT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alberto Vargas Jr. and son Christian Vargas Garcia, 27,
Laredo Family demands answers following son’s death at halfway house
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Two teens allegedly attack and rob 14-year-old boy at Laredo park
Webb County Correctional Officer saves woman’s life
Webb County Correctional Officer saves woman’s life
Laredo Police arrest three women during prostitution bust
Laredo Police arrest three women during prostitution bust
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
The bear was caught on video hanging by its claws from a second-story window.
Bear clings by claws from a second-story window
The bear was caught on video hanging by its claws from a second-story window.
Bear clings by claws from a second-story window
FILE - Medical personnel pronounced the full-term newborn dead at 2:33 p.m.
Newborn baby found in the back of a garbage truck despite Safe Haven laws, police say
Kici Ashton, 3, waves a Juneteenth sign from a car while riding in the annual Galveston...
The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday