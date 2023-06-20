Area Health Education Center hosts summer camps for young leaders

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Area Health Education Center, an organization dedicated to promoting health and nurturing leadership skills among children, has announced a series of summer camps scheduled for July.

Students entering fourth and fifth grade are invited to participate in these camps, which aim to provide an enriching and educational experience. Additionally, the organization plans to host camps for other age groups throughout the month.

Victoria Gutierrez, representative of the Area Health Education Center, highlighted the focus of the camps, stating, “It is going to be very STEM-related, so science, technology, engineering, art, and math. It’s free, and we are going to be providing lunch, community service hours, and door prizes. We ask them to come back on Friday for a small awards ceremony.”

In addition to the camps for fourth and fifth graders, the organization is also offering the Junior Academy, open to students in sixth to eighth grade. This two-day camp is free of charge and offers community service hours and door prizes to participants. Moreover, the Area Health Education Center is organizing the College Academy, a week-long camp scheduled to take place from July 10th to 14th. Community service opportunities will be provided during the camp, which includes dissection activities.

Parents or guardians interested in registering their children for the summer camps can contact 956-712-0037.

