Gateway Community Health Center unveils expanded facilities in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Monday, June 19 marked a significant milestone for the Gateway Community Health Center as they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of its expansion project in South Laredo.

After a year’s worth of remodeling, funded by $1.5 million in federal funds, the health center now boasts new examination rooms, updated equipment, and state-of-the-art laboratories.

With the newly added rooms, Gateway Community Health Center can accommodate a greater number of patients, ensuring efficient and timely medical examinations. The upgraded equipment and laboratories will enable healthcare professionals to deliver comprehensive diagnostic and treatment services.

The South Clinic, which previously served around 2,500 patients, is now equipped to offer additional services, including dental and mental health care.

