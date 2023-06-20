Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo College hosts mixer for students in bachelor’s program

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, June 20, Laredo College organized a special event, offering bachelor’s degree students an exclusive opportunity to gain an inside look into their professional futures.

This marked the second time the college hosted such a mixer, this time specifically tailored for students pursuing a Bachelor’s in Applied Science and Organizational Leadership.

The event provided students with the chance to network with local business owners, fostering potential learning experiences and potential employment opportunities. Many students were also keen to explore the option of securing internships with these businesses. Dr. Minitra Ramirez, President of Laredo College, expressed her enthusiasm for the program, stating, “They are getting a bachelor’s degree at a community college price. All financial aid is available through the program. This is our second bachelor’s degree program at Laredo College. The first one was in nursing - Bachelor of Science in Nursing. We are now very confident with the curriculum, the faculty, and we know that we are making a difference.”

This particular group of bachelor’s degree students will be the first to graduate with a degree in Applied Science. Their commencement ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 11.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police find a body in ditch near railroad tracks
Laredo Police find a body in ditch near railroad tracks
File - Hazmat
Laredo police respond to oil spill after accident in central Laredo
Alberto Vargas Jr. and son Christian Vargas Garcia, 27,
Laredo Family demands answers following son’s death at halfway house
The show will be free and open to the public
Free opera show coming to San Agustín Cathedral
Laredo City Council to Raise Awareness Against Human Trafficking
Laredo City Council to Raise Awareness Against Human Trafficking

Latest News

Laredo municipal court offers special hours for warrant resolution
Laredo municipal court offers special hours for warrant resolution
Laredo municipal court offers special hours for warrant resolution
Laredo municipal court offers special hours for warrant resolution
Laredo Fire Department hazmat team tackles chemical spill in north Laredo
Laredo Fire Department hazmat team tackles chemical spill in north Laredo
Laredo Fire Department hazmat team tackles chemical spill in north Laredo
Laredo Fire Department hazmat team tackles chemical spill in north Laredo
Smoke reported at Target store, people evacuated
Smoke reported at Target store, people evacuated