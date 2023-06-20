Laredo College hosts mixer for students in bachelor’s program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, June 20, Laredo College organized a special event, offering bachelor’s degree students an exclusive opportunity to gain an inside look into their professional futures.

This marked the second time the college hosted such a mixer, this time specifically tailored for students pursuing a Bachelor’s in Applied Science and Organizational Leadership.

The event provided students with the chance to network with local business owners, fostering potential learning experiences and potential employment opportunities. Many students were also keen to explore the option of securing internships with these businesses. Dr. Minitra Ramirez, President of Laredo College, expressed her enthusiasm for the program, stating, “They are getting a bachelor’s degree at a community college price. All financial aid is available through the program. This is our second bachelor’s degree program at Laredo College. The first one was in nursing - Bachelor of Science in Nursing. We are now very confident with the curriculum, the faculty, and we know that we are making a difference.”

This particular group of bachelor’s degree students will be the first to graduate with a degree in Applied Science. Their commencement ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 11.

